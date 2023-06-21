Missing Titanic Submarine May Have Used Cheap Video Game Controller

For all those who are unaware, a private five-passenger submarine went missing over the weekend. The internet has been focused on the fate of this missing submarine Titan. The point worth mentioning here is that this missing Titanic Submarine was on a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic. Unfortunately, it didn’t come back. The search for this missing submarine continues.

Missing Titanic Submarine Might Have A Cheap Controller To Steer

As rescuers sprint to find the missing sub, questions have surfaced online about the safety of the sub’s construction. Reports claim that the vehicle was designed to travel down 12,500 feet to the resting place of the Titanic. Moreover, it can only be opened from the outside. A lawsuit was even filed in 2018 over the safety of the hull. It is quite clear from the photos and videos of the submarine from previous journeys that it’s steered using a video game controller. We are still uncertain whether the sub that went missing was using this controller or another one on this recent trip. Some different controllers have been seen in photos of the submarine. The controller that first came out in 2010 costs $30. The question arises is it even a good controller for gaming that can alone steer a submarine at crushing ocean depths?

The PlayStation controller being used to pilot the Titan submersible appears to be a @Logitech Gamepad F710, available at Amazon for $30. I wonder if Logitech would recommend using their products to pilot a homemade submarine to the wreckage of the Titanic. pic.twitter.com/FjnZSWzsyn — TomHoefWrites (@TomHoefWrites) June 20, 2023

The controller has more than 4,000 customer reviews on Amazon. It has a rating of 4.2 stars out of 5. The point worth mentioning here is that customers were particularly high on the ergonomics of the controller. Other featured common complaints, included the use of AA batteries, the quality of the D-pad, and occasional wireless hiccups.

The device used to steer the missing submarine near the Titanic was a $29.99 gaming controller pic.twitter.com/3Hetf0KRH2 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 20, 2023

No doubt, the use of the controller to steer a submarine feels like a wild concept. Game controllers and game controller-inspired designs are generally used by militaries across the world to navigate drones, tanks, and other vehicles. The United States Navy has even used game controllers to operate parts of its submarines, including periscopes. Anyhow, there had been no updates regarding the missing sub until now. Stay tuned for more updates.

