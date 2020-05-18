The streak of back to back launches has not yet ended; Once again Xiaomi Pakistan is all set to surprise its Mi Fans and Lovers with the launch of another flagship device, a successor of premium league devices and another sensational product.

This time Mistore.pk and Xiaomi are going to launch one of the most triumphant devices of the international market and in Pakistan, without any doubt, this device is the most anticipating and eagerly awaited product. Vis-à-vis, Xiaomi Pakistan is going to launch Mi Note 10 Lite in Pakistan only on http://mistore.pk

Mistore.pk Brings Another Surprise for Mi Fans!

Mi Note 10 Lite is going to make its debut in Pakistan on 18th May at 8:30 PM. But there is a twist in the tale, as Xiaomi has another mind-blowing surprise for its customers this time. There is going to be a flash sale on 18th May that will start at 8:30 pm and last till 9:30 pm, in this Flash Sale Mi Note 10 Lite will be available for PKR 54,999 rather than its original price of PKR 55,999. This flash sale will only be for 1 hour only. After this one hour flash sale, price of Mi Note 10 Lite will be PKR 55,999. All the details of the smartphone will be revealed on tomorrow at the time of launch.

So set your timers at 8:30 PM tomorrow and purchase this amazing smartphone before it gets sold out. Mi Note 10 Lite will not be sold on Cash on Delivery, if anyone wants to buy Mi Note 10 Lite, he/she will have to pay the whole amount in advance through Credit or Debit Card.

The details of the flash sale are:

The sale will go live on 18 th May 2020 from 8:30 pm till 9:30 pm.

May 2020 from 8:30 pm till 9:30 pm. The original price of MI Note 10 Lite is 55,999 PKR, yet on this flash sale, the first customers who’ll buy the product between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm will get a discount of 1000 PKR, which means that they’ll get the product at the price of 54,999 PKR.

This offer is only valid for those who’ll buy the product between 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

After 9:30 pm no one will be able to qualify for the offer.

Mi Note 10 Lite will not be sold on Cash on Delivery.

Xiaomi’s Note series has chronicles of triumphs under its belt, note series have given market the most reliable and superior quality, note series is a pioneer of reliability and elitism in the market. Similarly, this time mi note 10 lite, a doppelganger of its patron Mi note 10 that has already made its mark globally is going to make its debut in Pakistan market, like its patron it has also superior features and unprecedented elitism, yet its price is far less than its patron and that thing make this product an inevitable colossus.

Patron

All the Xiaomi products come with the exceptional after-sale services of Smartlink technologies. Smartlink Technologies is the official partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan.