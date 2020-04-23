Mistore.pk Eliminating the Barriers! STAY HOME and BRING MI HOME

Mistore.pk has once again decided to astonish its customers even more with a crazy sale BRING MI HOME. On the immense request of its Mi Fans and Mi Lovers, after a long time Mistore.pk has decided to launch another mindboggling Sale.

It’s been more than a month that we are living in this quarantine but Mistore.pk has bought something really exciting for its Mi Fans and Followers. In these hard times Mistore.pk has taken an initiative through this sale, now you don’t need to go outside risking your life, but through this sale Smartlink Technologies has purposed a panacea.

Mistore.pk Eliminating the Barriers!

Through, BRING MI HOME sale Mistore.pk is encouraging everyone to not go outside and just order your favorite MI products from Mistore.pk and BRING MI HOME on unbelievable discounted prices. This time discounts are completely insane, as Smartlink Technologies has decided to offer some unbelievable discounts on Mi Products bought from Mistore.pk.

The sale is currently live and it will last till April 26, 2020 only on www.mistore.pk



Categories

BRING MI HOME sale is divided into 3 categories

CRAZY DEAL SUPER DEALS BEST SELLERS

All three categories offer amazing Mi products with mind-boggling discounts.

But there is something more exciting in all this, as we all know Smartlink Technologies has always been so much concerned about the well-being of its Customers and Employees. So this time Smartlink Technologies is offering Free Safety kits for its customers along with the purchase of Redmi 8, Redmi 8A and Redmi Note 8. These safety kits will have KN-95 masks, Gloves and Lifebuoy Hand Sanitizer. This is no all what Smartlink Technologies is offering instead they are also offering Flat 1000 PKR off on Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8, and for Redmi 8A there is Flat 500 PKR discount.

STAY HOME STAY SAFE and BRING MI HOME