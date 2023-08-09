On Monday, August 14, Xiaomi is expected to make the announcement on its Mix Fold 3, which has been the subject of rumors and teasers for the past few months. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, will be the one to unveil the product during the event, which will also serve as the CEO’s annual talk event and will begin at 7 p.m. Beijing time (11 a.m. UTC). According to Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, the company’s goal is to produce an “all-around flagship without shortcomings,” and the marketing poster for the gadget touts it as “defining an entirely novel standard for a foldable display”.

Lei Jun provided additional information regarding the development process of Mix Fold 3 in a separate article that was published on Weibo. According to Lei Jun, the process needed engineers from Xiaomi to redesign the device’s frame and its foldable screen. Additionally, Xiaomi has provided a teaser video that displays the updated appearance of the Mix Fold 3 that was released officially.

There is also some evidence that points to a completely unique hinge mechanism. The teaser poster depicts the four Leica-tuned cameras that will be located on the rear of the Mix Fold 3, which will in reality have a periscope lens and branding from Leica.

Regrettably, there are speculations circulating that indicate the Mix Fold 3 is anticipated to maintain exclusivity within China and is unlikely to be released internationally.

