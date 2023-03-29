MMBL signs agreement with Careem to offer Subsidized Travel Services for its Employees

Advertisement

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has entered into a new partnership with Careem, Pakistan’s largest ride-hailing service, to provide discounted and subsidized intra as well as inter-city travel services for its employees. The initiative is designed to bring ease and convenience for MMBL employees and their families, enabling them to commute safely and affordably with Careem across Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by President and CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam and General Manager Careem, Muhammad Imran Saleem at MMBL Headquarters in Islamabad, alongside senior officials from both organizations including Chief Operating Officer (COO) MMBL, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr and Acting Chief People Officer, Muhammad Haroon Khan. The purpose of the signing is to bring relief to the bank staff, especially in light of the current economic downturn that has triggered a significant surge in the costs of fuel and car maintenance. Additionally, the lack of reliable public transportation in major cities has made commuting a major challenge for many, especially female employees who often face safety concerns, which are expected to be alleviated by the new arrangement.

Going forward, MMBL employees and their families will receive a 15% discount on individual rides all across Pakistan giving the flexibility to the Bank’s employees to book rides for any city, any time. Additionally, female employees will have the option to avail pick-and-drop services to and from work and wherever they travel within the city. MMBL employees can also benefit from subsidized inter-city travel, with the packages including car, driver, fuel, maintenance, toll tax, and in-car snacks.

“Our latest agreement with Careem is focused on the well-being of our people- our most valuable asset,” said Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO of MMBL.

“As the MMBL family continues to grow, so do our efforts for creating ease for them. We realize that many of our employees face challenges while commuting and this initiative will provide them with a hassle-free, comfortable, and safe mode of transportation, in addition to the already offered fuel and transport allowance. We hope that this partnership not only enhances the employee experience at MMBL but also reinforces our commitment to promoting greater empowerment for all team members.”

Speaking at the partnership, Muhammad Imran Saleem, General Manager Careem Pakistan stated, “We are honoured to extend our corporate services to MMBL. Careem for Business is an exclusive solution designed to meet the changing mobility needs of companies. Partnerships like these will certainly help businesses improve the mobility experience for their entire workforce by leveraging our platform- all while providing the highest standards of comfort, reliability, versatility, and cost savings.”

In addition to individual services, the subsidized inter-city travel services will cover various destinations across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Abbottabad, Nathia Gali, Bhurban, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Gujranwala, and Hyderabad, for corporate business engagements as well as airport pick & drop facility. MMBL employees can also book a half-day/full-day vehicle for themselves and their families at discounted rates.

This partnership between MMBL and Careem underlines the power of collaboration and innovation as it will create meaningful opportunities for both companies to work together and provide innovative solutions that meet the needs of their customers nationwide.

