Mmhmm Reshapes Your Video Calls With Virtual Backgrounds, Slides, and Much More

From the past few months, video calls have increased unexpectedly, benefitting the video calling platforms that were previously striving to survive. Not only this, but it also opened the way for new platforms, who are taking advantage of the situation, have landed in the pool of rivalry. A new App, “Mmhmm” is one such app that has taken this situation as an opportunity. It is one of the most versatile apps that has tried to improve the overall video calls experience.

The unique thing about this new offering, which has invested $4.5 million is that it lets you control your virtual room by adding new background and other details. The former CEO of Evernote, who launched this app, has revealed that he wants to make it easier for people to avoid embarrassing backgrounds while making it easier for people to present and inform other people.

Mmhmm- The New Addition in App Town

This app works as a virtual camera and can be used with Google Meet, Zoom, and YouTube. It means while using these platforms, users will be able to add a virtual background, which can be either still pictures or animation.

Furthermore, the app also provides the ability to add slides to your video calls. It’s almost the same functionality as we see the slide in a TV show. One can also control his own presence on the screen. No doubt, it a unique app, and everyone should try it for sure.

