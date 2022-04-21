Mobicel Becomes the 6th Distributor of Samsung Mobiles  

Samsung is undoubtedly one of the successful and influential technology giants. It makes high-end products, and the company’s reach is far beyond imagination. Because of its innovative technology, quality designs, and top-notch features, Samsung mobiles are the favorite of users. They are pretty competitive with iPhones in terms of technology, features, and pricing. It has distributors in every country, so in Pakistan. Recently, Samsung welcomed Mobicel as the 6th distributor of mobile phones in the country.

Mobicel is Samsung’s 6th Distributor in Pakistan

Khalid Lemar is the CEO of Mobicel, which is based in Afghanistan. Yes, for the very first time, an Afghani company is appointed as a mobile phone distributor in Pakistan. It is a multinational company currently operating in Afghanistan, UAW, and Holand.

The ceremony of the announcement will take place in Karachi. It is due in the upcoming days during Ramzan, probably at the end of April. Khalid Minaal and other Samsung and Mobicel personnel will attend the ceremony. He will introduce the distributors to Samsung Pakistan Managing Directors. There is a plan to organize some more welcoming ceremonies in other cities of Pakistan after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The company is given the distribution responsibility to North and South II. It includes Khaybar Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, and Baluchistan.

Other 5 Distributors of Samsung Mobiles in Pakistan

There are 5 distributors already working in the country. They are Greentech, M&P, Generation Next, Air-link Communications, and Burque Corporation. All of them are fulfilling their responsibilities with grace.

The new distributor will give unemployed Pakistanis lots more opportunities and offer fruitful results. However, the Afghani company has requested Samsung to contribute to developing friendly relations with Pakistani dealers. It will be beneficial for both countries to develop friendship and respect despite political discomfort.

