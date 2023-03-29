Mobile Apps Launched for Improving Tax Collection in Punjab

Advertisement

If we compare tax collection with other countries, Pakistan lags behind because of poor tax governance. The government of Pakistan is taking different steps to improve tax collection in the country. In this regard, Pakistan’s Excise and Taxes Department has introduced mobile applications to increase tax collection in Punjab. The new application allows the government to collect tokens and property taxes can be collected via mobile apps. These apps were built by the British company Sub-National Governance (SNG) Program as part of the Innovation Challenge Fund Program.

Advertisement

Bilal Afzal, the interim minister for excise and taxation, stated that although Pakistanis pay taxes, the rate is exceedingly low, with Punjab’s property tax rate being barely 0.1% of the province’s total potential or roughly Rs. 9 trillion. He continued by saying that the tax base may be widened with the use of contemporary technology.

The ANPR app will read the plate of a moving car and quickly inform the driver whether the token tax has been paid, while the HIPT app will assist in identifying properties located on roads to bring them into the tax net. If not, a challan will be immediately issued, and the defaulting vehicle will be stopped.

Advertisement

According to Director General Excise Muhammad Ali, this technology will improve tax collection, transparency, and the ability of the excise workers to carry out their tasks. Excise Secretary Masood Mukhtar expressed his expectations that the mobile applications will significantly boost government revenue and thanked the British government and SNG leadership for their cooperation.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the provincial minister also presented certificates, shields, and devices to the Excise & Taxes Department workers.

Check out? Islamabad Excise Starts Collecting Tokens of Islamabad Vehicle No. Online