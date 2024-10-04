Mobile Blackout, Army Deployed as Islamabad Braces for PTI Protest

In response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) planned protest at D-Chowk, mobile phone services have been suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. According to a source, the authorities suspended the services as part of strict security measures to maintain law and order, as the Malaysian Prime Minister is also in the capital city for an official tour.

The suspension could affect commuters, students, and professionals in reaching their desired destinations. Moreover, the ride-hailing services and other businesses dependent on mobile networks will also have to shut down operations temporarily.

Adding to this measure, a two-day ban on pillion riding has also been imposed in Islamabad. It means that only one person is allowed to ride a motorcycle in the capital city. Strict legal action has been warned against those violating the ban, according to authorities.

In addition, the federal cabinet has also approved the deployment of the army in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution. The key government buildings and the Red Zone have been granted army protection. Rangers have also been deployed to manage security across the city. Additionally, the Islamabad district administration has closed 24 key entry and exit points, including New Margalla Road, Sangjani Toll Plaza, Express Chowk, Rawat T-Cross, and others, effectively sealing off the city.

