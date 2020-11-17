NetEase Games has finally released the Season 3 update for its post-apocalyptic zombie survival game LifeAfter. The new season brings a significant amount of content. The open-world is the biggest addition in Season 3. The game is focusing on various survival missions and continuously holds various special events.

Players will be able to take on a sea rescue mission and will have to survive several challenges in the waters.

Mobile Game LifeAfter Season 3 is Live Now

The new update summary states, “Conquering the raging seas, thrilling sea rescues… On the unpredictable ocean, a crisis quietly spawned. A passenger plane crashed into the sea and the surviving passengers were faced with the dangers of seawater and possible explosions. Players had no time to hesitate, it was imminent to rescue the ones who had fallen into the water.”

The third season also includes a new exploration-oriented profession, the Treasure Tracker. Treasure Trackers has advantages in obtaining intelligence as well as an increased mining limit. This update not only brings the expended map but also upgraded the game engine. Now, players can experience unprecedented life-like graphics. The update also brings an advanced weather system.

The world of LifeAfter will now have four seasons. Players will experience extreme weather events such as typhoons, rainstorms, sandstorms, snowstorms, and hostile environments such as volcanoes.

LifeAfter has experienced massive success since its launch in 2018. Almost 200 million people have downloaded the gamer worldwide. All the players are able to download the game on iOS, Android or PC. To download the game: Click Here

