Mobile Gaming Trends 2020 – 2021 [Brief Analysis]

If we talk about the entertainment industry, we can see some serious growth in gaming, primarily due to Covid-19, as everyone’s looking for something fun to do. Mobile Gaming Industry has explicitly grown by approx. 12% from the last year in terms of revenue, which is huge!

To be more accurate, Mobile Gaming Industry alone has generated more revenue than the Film and Music industries combined, Insane right? Who would have thought that the mobile gaming industry would have so much potential, but statistics show that this is just a start? More and more people are shifting to mobile gaming because of games like PUBG, Honor of Kings, Roblox, and many others ruling the PlayStore.

Mobile Gaming Market

Let’s go deeper into the mobile game market. We will find that the Casual Games category has grown up to 45% during this year, making it one of the highest growing mobile game categories of all time, with hyper-casual games alone generating over $2 Billion.

For marketing and advertisement companies, the cost to acquire new players has cut down to around 66% compared to the last year. But that’s not all, as we can also see a surge in cost to acquire players that are more likely to spend real cash in the game, which is always good for business, and it also makes the marketing companies spend for monetization of the product.

Top 10 Mobile games in 2021

These are the Top 10 most downloaded and trending Mobile Games of 2021, according to App-Annie:

Clash of Clans Subway Surfers PUBG Mobile Free Fire Brain Out Ludo King My Talking Tom Friends Homescapes Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles Tiles Hop: EDM Rush

Best Marketplace for In-Game Trading

With the mobile gaming industry’s growth, more and more game developers focus on In-Game purchases with real currency. Games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire allow the players to buy weapon skins, character clothing, wearable accessories, and other items and making billions in revenue with micro-transactions alone, which is Huge!

