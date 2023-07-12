The latest Mobile Gender Gap Report has highlighted that approximately half of female and male mobile users in Pakistan consider handset affordability as the primary obstacle to mobile internet adoption. The report further highlights the significant impact of affordability on mobile usage, particularly for women. The report also identifies literacy, digital skills, and lack of perceived relevance are major hurdles to mobile adoption globally.

In low and middle-income countries (LMICs), around 900 million women still do not use mobile internet. Moreover, 440 million do not own a mobile phone, with a majority residing in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Additionally, South Asia with Pakistan continues to have the widest gender gap in mobile ownership at 35 per cent. However, both South Asia and Pakistan have made significant progress in narrowing the gender gaps in mobile ownership over the years. In 2018, South Asia’s gender gap in mobile ownership stood at 28 per cent, while Pakistan’s gap was at a staggering 45 per cent.

Mobile Gender Gap Report Claims Handset Affordability as Key Obstacle to Mobile Internet Adoption in Pakistan

Similarly, in mobile internet usage, South Asia has reduced the gender gap to 41 per cent, compared to 57 per cent in 2018. Pakistan has also reduced the gap to 38 per cent, compared to 63 per cent in 2018.

Undoubtedly, the affordability of handsets in Pakistan has become increasingly challenging in recent years. The main reasons behind this are a sharp rise in the dollar exchange rate, import bans, and excessive taxes. One possible solution could be the introduction of phone instalment plans. However, in the Pakistani market, implementing such plans are very challenging.

To make the country digital, it is essential to prioritize affordability, digital empowerment, and access to mobile connectivity for all. The govt should also take appropriate steps to ensure that mobile internet becomes more accessible and inclusive for everyone, regardless of gender.

