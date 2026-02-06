Mobile Internet Restored in Parts of Balochistan After Security Review

Mobile internet services have been restored in several districts of Balochistan, including the provincial capital Quetta, following a six-day suspension imposed due to security concerns, according to a local Balochistan-based news platform.

However, authorities confirmed that high-speed mobile data services, including 3G and 4G, remain suspended in certain areas as security operations continue.

The restoration was announced during a press conference held on Thursday morning, addressed by Assistant to the Chief Minister for Media Affairs Shahid Rind and Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqat. Provincial ministers and members of the Balochistan Assembly were also present.

Shahid Rind said mobile internet services in Quetta would be restored from Thursday evening after a review of the prevailing security situation. He explained that the suspension had been enforced as part of precautionary measures to support military operations against the militant group referred to by authorities as Fitna Al Hindustan.

Officials said the internet shutdown was aimed at preventing the misuse of digital platforms for coordinating attacks or evading law enforcement during sensitive operations. While basic mobile connectivity has resumed in several districts, restrictions on high-speed data services reflect what officials described as ongoing operational requirements.

The suspension disrupted routine communication, online education, and business activities across the province. Residents in Quetta welcomed the partial restoration but expressed concern over continued restrictions. “It became very difficult to manage daily communication,” said Mariam Baloch, a university student, adding that she hoped services would be fully restored soon.

Addressing public concerns, Rind acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the shutdown but defended the decision on security grounds. “Public safety remains our foremost priority, and services will be restored in phases as conditions improve,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqat said the government was conducting continuous assessments of the security environment to guide decisions on restoring services. He added that security forces remain engaged in operations in remote areas of the province.

Authorities have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of 3G and 4G services. The Balochistan government has urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activity as operations continue.

