Mobile & Internet Services Down in Pakistan on Election day

Mobile and internet services are down in Pakistan even after loud pledges made by the government and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) a day earlier. The internet monitor Netblocks has also said that real-time data indicates that internet disruptions are now in effect in “multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions.”. “The incident comes on election day and follows months of digital censorship targeting the political opposition,” it said.

Furthermore, a source informed us that the mobile phone signals were shut down “temporarily” at the directives of the interior ministry over security issues. In a statement, the ministry said, “The recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in precious lives has stirred a security environment in the country.” Therefore, it added, “need has arisen to take measures to safeguard against” security threats.

We are not sure for how long this mobile and internet disruption will continue. But this is not a good sign for a democratic nation that is exercising its right to vote on election day.