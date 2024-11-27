Mobile Internet Starts to Restore in Twin Cities After 3-Day Suspension

Mobile internet services started to be restored in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Wednesday morning after being suspended for three consecutive days. The internet limitations were reportedly put in place to manage the PTI protest, which urged to reach D Chowk at any cost.

The internet restoration came after protests ended late Tuesday as a result of a forceful crackdown by law enforcement agencies and the military at Jinnah Avenue. Sources from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) confirmed that the internet suspension was carried out on the directives of the Interior Ministry for security reasons.

The social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, were also restricted during the outage. Multiple users reported difficulties in uploading and downloading media files. While mobile internet is now operational, the PTA sources said that full access to social media platforms will only be restored after evaluating the security situation.

Despite the internet suspension, regular mobile calls and SMS services remained unaffected. However, the prolonged disruption caused significant inconvenience to residents and businesses, who rely on the mobile internet for carrying out daily activities.

Consequently, the incident highlighted the reliance on mobile internet and digital platforms along with the challenges posed by prolonged communication outages in urban centers.

Also read:

Govt Mulls Internet Blackout in Islamabad Amidst Protest Threat