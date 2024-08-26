Mobile Network Subscribers Surge to 192.9 Million During July 2024

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released its monthly report for July 2024, providing insights into the country’s telecom sector. The report highlights continued growth in mobile network subscribers and 4G penetration during July 2024, while also shedding light on the number of complaints received from consumers.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased slightly from 192.53 million to 192.924 million between June and July 2024. This growth is indicative of the increasing reliance on mobile communication services.

The adoption of 3G and 4G technologies also saw a rise. The number of 3G and 4G users increased from 134.78 million to 136.312 million during the same period. This reflects a growing preference for faster and more reliable internet connectivity.

Next-Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) penetration, which includes 3G and 4G, reached 56.15 per cent in July 2024, up from 55.61 per cent in June. This indicates that more and more people are accessing faster internet speeds and enjoying the benefits of advanced mobile services.

The cellular teledensity, which measures the number of mobile connections per 100 people, remained unchanged at 79 per cent in July 2024. This suggests that the overall penetration of mobile services has stabilized.

While the telecom sector has shown growth, there were also concerns raised by consumers regarding network performance and service quality. The PTA received a total of 19,188 complaints from telecom consumers in July, out of which, 18,994 (99 per cent) were resolved.

The majority of complaints were directed towards cellular mobile operators (CMOs), with Jazz receiving the highest number of complaints (6,783) followed by Telenor (3,198), Zong (6,362), and Ufone (2,211).

The PTA has been actively working to address consumer complaints and ensure that telecom operators provide quality services. The high-resolution rate of complaints indicates that the PTA is taking steps to resolve issues promptly.

Pakistan’s telecom sector continues to grow, with increasing adoption of 3G and 4G services. However, there is still room for improvement in terms of addressing consumer complaints and ensuring consistent network performance. The PTA’s efforts to resolve complaints and promote competition within the sector are crucial for ensuring a positive experience for consumers.

