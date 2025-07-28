Mobile Operators Account for Most PTA Consumer Complaints in June 2025

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received a total of 9,080 consumer complaints against telecom operators in June 2025, of which 8,859, or 97.57 percent, were resolved, according to official data. The majority of grievances were directed at cellular mobile operators (CMOs), followed by internet service providers, PTCL, and other telecom entities. The figures reflect ongoing consumer concerns about service quality while highlighting PTA’s efforts to ensure timely redressal through its regulatory oversight.

Mobile Operators Account for Majority of Complaints

Out of the total complaints, 8,334 were directed at CMOs. PTA’s report highlights 97.7% were addressed through the authority’s complaint redressal mechanism. Jazz, Pakistan’s largest mobile operator, saw the highest number of complaints at 3,267, resolving 98.4% (3,215) of them.

Zong received 2,340 complaints, of which 97.7% were resolved, while Telenor had 1,567 complaints with a 97.8% resolution rate. Ufone, with 1,140 complaints, resolved 1,090, translating to a slightly lower 95.6% resolution rate.

Other Telecom Sectors Also See Activity

Complaints against basic telephony services stood at 122, with a resolution rate of 95.1%. The PTA also received 517 complaints regarding Internet Service Providers (ISPs), resolving 95.7% by the end of June.

These figures suggest that while cellular networks continue to dominate the consumer grievance landscape, broadband and fixed-line services are not exempt from performance concerns.

PTA’s Complaint Mechanism and Oversight Role

The PTA operates a structured complaint-handling system that allows consumers to register issues through its online portal, helpline, and other official channels. The authority forwards complaints to the relevant service providers and monitors their resolution within defined timelines.

For the general public, these numbers show both the scale of service-related frustrations and the availability of formal mechanisms for redressal. With mobile and internet connectivity being a critical part of daily life, from banking to education and work, timely resolution of telecom issues has become more important than ever.

At the same time, the data underscores the need for operators to invest in network quality, customer support, and infrastructure, especially as the demand for digital services continues to grow.

