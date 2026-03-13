Mobile Package Prices Can Only Rise Quarterly Now, PTA Enforces Tariff Regulations 2025

Pakistani telecom consumers have long faced a frustrating reality, mobile package prices climbing with little warning and no fixed schedule. That changes now.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has formally notified telecom companies that mobile package price increases will no longer be permitted on a monthly basis. Under the newly enforced Mobile Tariff Regulations 2025, price adjustments can only be made on a quarterly basis, a direct response to consumer complaints that had been reaching PTA in growing numbers.

What the New Regulations Say

PTA officials confirmed the following key provisions of the Mobile Tariff Regulations 2025:

Telecom companies are now restricted to quarterly price increases only. The previous practice of monthly adjustments has been formally prohibited.

Any increase must be benchmarked against the previous year’s pricing. Companies are permitted to raise rates by 10 to 20 percent over the prior year’s figures, establishing both a floor and a ceiling for annual price movement.

Prior approval from PTA is now mandatory before any new package is launched. The same approval requirement applies before any increase is made to existing package prices. Companies cannot unilaterally adjust pricing without regulatory clearance.

Why PTA Acted

PTA officials stated that the authority had been receiving a significant volume of consumer complaints regarding frequent and unpredictable price increases. The Mobile Tariff Regulations 2025 were enforced in direct response to this feedback, with the stated objective of establishing an organised and balanced tariff system across the telecom market.

The regulations reflect PTA’s dual mandate, protecting consumers while maintaining stability in the broader telecom market.

The Revenue Context

PTA officials acknowledged that Pakistan’s average revenue per user currently stands as the lowest in the region. However, they noted that this figure has been gradually improving over the past few years as operators have expanded their data offerings and subscriber bases.

Following the 5G spectrum auction that concluded this week, officials expect average revenue per user to improve further. The auction is also anticipated to deliver clear improvements in nationwide coverage, network performance, and data speeds, developments that would support both operator revenues and consumer experience simultaneously.

What It Means for Consumers

The quarterly restriction and the 10 to 20 percent annual cap provide Pakistani mobile users with a degree of pricing predictability that did not exist before. Consumers can now expect that their packages will not be repriced month after month and that any increase will fall within a defined and regulated range.

The prior approval requirement adds an additional layer of oversight, ensuring PTA reviews pricing decisions before they reach consumers rather than after complaints have already been filed.

For a market where mobile connectivity has become, as IT Minister Shaza Fatima noted this week, a basic daily necessity, regulated and predictable pricing is not a minor administrative adjustment. It is a meaningful consumer protection measure with a direct impact on millions of Pakistani subscribers.