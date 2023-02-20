Pakistan Mobile Phone Imports Declined 67% in 7 months of FY 2022-23

Advertisement

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $414.801 million during the first seven months (July-January) of the current fiscal year 2022-23. Overall, mobile phone imports declined by 67.35 per cent when compared to $1.270 billion during the same period last year.

Pakistan Mobile Phone Import Declined 67% in 7 months of FY 2022-23

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis mobile phone imports registered 28.12 per cent growth. It now stood at $51.960 million in January 2023 when compared to $72.291 million in December 2022.

On the other hand, mobile phone imports registered 71.10 per cent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in January 2023. As compared to $179.765 million during the same month of last year.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $644.127 million during the period under the current fiscal year 2022-23. It now registered 61.01 per cent negative growth when compared to $1.652 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

However, on a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 65.75 per cent and stood at $78.337 million when compared to $228.712 million in January 2022. Overall telecom imports registered 28.79 per cent growth in January 2023 when compared to $110.165 million during December 2022.

Local manufacturing plants have manufactured/assembled 21.94 million phones and handsets during the calendar year 2022 compared to 24.66 million in 2021. The local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 2.24 million mobile phone handsets in December 2022. The manufactured/assembled mobile phone handsets by local manufacturing plants during the calendar year 2021 stood at 24.66 million compared to 13.05 million in 2020 – a landmark increase of 88 per cent. The commercial imports of mobile phone handsets stood at 10.26 million in 2021 compared to 24.51 million in 2020.

The locally manufactured/assembled 21.94 million mobile phones handsets included 13.15 million 2G and 8.79 million smartphones. Besides, as per the PTA data, 56 per cent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 44 per cent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

