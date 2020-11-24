Mobile phone imports rise up by 43% in 4 months of FY

In the first four months of the fiscal financial year (2020-21), mobile phone imports of cell phones were up by 43.60 per cent relative to the same period last year.

During July-October (2020-21), Pakistan imported cell phones worth US $556,783 million compared to imports of US $387,741 million during July-October (2019-20), growing rapidly of 43.60%, as per the recent data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During October 2020, Pakistan recorded imports of mobile phones worth $63,890 million, which is a decrease from the previous year, as imports worth $118,653 million were reported in October 2019.

Mobile phone imports on a month-on-month basis also decreased by 65.75 percent during October 2020, according to the PBS data released, compared to imports of $186,530 million in September 2020.

It should be noted here that during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2020-21), the overall merchandise current account deficit increased by 2.02% compared to the deficit for the compared with prior year. Compared to the $5.689 billion deficit, the deficit was recorded at $5.804 billion during July-September (2020-21), showing a 2.02 percent increase.