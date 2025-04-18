Mobile Phone Imports Witness 13% Decline in FY25 – A Positive Shift Towards Local Manufacturing?

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports fell by 13.10% during the first nine months (July–March) of FY 2024–25, totaling $1.130 billion, down from $1.301 billion in the same period last year. In rupee terms, imports also dropped by 14.74%, standing at Rs314.93 billion compared to Rs369.38 billion during the corresponding period in FY 2023–24.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, mobile phone imports saw a marginal drop of 0.43% in March 2025, reaching $131.30 million, down from $131.87 million in February. Year-on-year (YoY), March imports declined by 14.21% compared to $153.04 million in March 2024.

Overall telecom imports during the nine-month period stood at $1.556 billion, reflecting a 4.10% contraction from $1.623 billion recorded in the same timeframe last fiscal year. However, telecom imports rose 10.19% MoM in March, reaching $191.75 million, with a YoY increase of 1.48%.

Local Manufacturing Outpaces Imports

These import trends coincide with a surge in local mobile phone assembly. According to the PTA, Pakistan assembled 7.21 million mobile phones during Q1 2025, significantly outpacing commercial imports of just 0.54 million units. In March alone, local production hit 2.33 million devices, while only 0.17 million units were imported.

This shift toward local manufacturing could reflect the growing impact of government policies promoting domestic production and technological self-reliance. While challenges remain, especially in producing premium smartphones, the consistent growth in local assembly shows promise for Pakistan’s ambition to strengthen its mobile manufacturing ecosystem.

