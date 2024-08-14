Mobile Phone & Other Prizes Announced for Public on Independence Day

On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori announced the distribution of mobile phones and other prizes among the general public, according to a media source. Moreover, while talking to a media outlet, Kamran Tessori said that the provincial government organized the largest fireworks display in Pakistan’s history and will be held at the Governor’s House. For this purpose, a special team had been called from Dubai.

Governor Tessori said that the government has also devised a ‘comprehensive’ security plan on Independence Day. Moreover, he added that the public would also be informed of a traffic plan through social media before the event.

Furthermore, he said that Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem will also be invited to the Governor’s House on Independence Day. The popular singer Atif Aslam and other renowned artists will also perform at the Independence Day celebrations, he added.

The governor said that all the gates of the Governor’s House will stay open for the public, with an anticipated turnout of 500,000. Large screens will be set up from Fawara Chowk to Shaheen Complex. In addition, he said that the public would also have access to Bagh-e-Jinnah, which is adjacent to the Governor’s House.

Also read:

Confirmed! Mobile Phones Prices Unexpectedly Increased by up to 12%