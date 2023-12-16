Mobile Phone Prices In Pakistan To Increase Soon

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has taken a bold step that will impact customers across Pakistan. Reports claim that there will be a noteworthy increase in customs values for importing 1,160 mobile phone models in our country. Moreover, these handsets are tipped to be of popular brands. This step will surge mobile phone prices in Pakistan.

Mobile Phones In Pakistan Will Become More Expensive

According to the latest ruling, mobile phone prices of famous brands, including Apple, Huawei, Samsung, and OnePlus will see a massive hike soon. Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised custom values for major players in the industry. It will no doubt lead to an overall increase in the cost of mobile phones for customers.

According to the Directorate’s ruling, the used and refurbished mobile phones will be assessed based on customs values. It will bring account devaluation. All bonafide passengers importing pre-owned devices will see a massive hike in mobile prices due to the updated valuation. The clearance collectorates are recommended to evaluate the other brands and models not mentioned in the ruling under Section 81 of the Customs Act, 1969. Henceforth, a reference will be forwarded to the Directorate to finalize their customs values.

The previous Valuation Ruling was No. 1732/2023. It was in effect for about the previous nine months. The Directorate has replaced it due to its lack of reflection on the current international market conditions. The Directorate wants to emphasize the need for a more up-to-date assessment, especially mulling the end-of-life (EOL) status of some older models. Reports claim that stakeholders in the mobile phone market even requested a revision of custom values. It would not be wrong to say that the appeal aims for a reasonable and minimal devaluation of assessable customs. The main target is the older models whose existing customs values are excessively high.

The Directorate searched for a comprehensive market, analyzing 90 days’ worth of clearance data. This step aims to align the updated values with the prevailing market conditions. It also shows the true worth of the imported mobile phone models.