Mobile Phone Scams Crackdown: PTA Blocks 1500 SIMs & 1400 IMEI Numbers

Mobile phone scams are increasingly prevalent in today’s digital age, targeting unsuspecting users with sophisticated tactics. Protecting yourself from these scams is important to safeguarding your personal information and finances. In a recent development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) significantly strengthened its efforts against mobile phone fraud by blocking over 1500 SIM cards associated with fraudulent activities. This decisive action comes amid a growing wave of complaints and scams reported by citizens.

PTA Blocks 1500 SIMs In Crackdown On Mobile Phone Scams

According to the latest reports, PTA has logged several fraud-related complaints this year. There were 6298 reports of fraudulent calls and 4838 complaints concerning fraudulent SMS messages. The increase in fraudulent activity underscores the critical need for robust measures to protect consumers.

Among the complaints, 782 were related to fraud conducted through WhatsApp, the most popular messaging platform that has become a target for scammers. Additionally, 487 complaints were related to scams that manipulated the name of the Benazir Income Support Program. These scams usually prey on vulnerable people by promising financial aid or benefits.

Even though, 191 instances of fraudulent calls and messages were associated with the Bol game show, emphasizing the vast prevalence of these misleading tactics. The Bol game show scam involved emulating the popular show to get personal information or money from susceptible victims.

In response to the alarming trends, PTA blocked fraudulent SIM cards. Moreover, it has also taken strict measures against mobile devices involved in these scams. Especially, the IMEI numbers of 1401 mobile phones have been blocked, causing these devices inoperable on cellular networks.

A PTA spokesperson highlighted the authority’s relentless commitment to combating mobile phone fraud. He emphasized the importance of these stern measures in protecting users from misleading practices and safeguarding their personal information. The spokesperson also encouraged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to help curb the spread of mobile phone fraud.