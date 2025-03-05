Mobile Phone Screens in Pakistan to Get More Expensive – Here’s Why!

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values for mobile phone LCD screens imported from China and Hong Kong. This adjustment, outlined in Valuation Ruling 1979 of 2025, replaces the previous ruling from 2021.

The values had remained unchanged for over three years, prompting authorities to reassess them. The revision follows an extensive review of import data, fluctuating market prices, and international trends. Under Sections 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, the customs department initiated an exercise to determine new values, ensuring fair taxation and alignment with global pricing.

During the process, a meeting with stakeholders was held, where importers were asked to provide relevant documents to justify their pricing. Their viewpoints were considered before finalizing the decision. A thorough examination of 90 days’ import data was conducted, revealing some discrepancies in declared values. Consequently, the revised customs values will now be used to assess duties and taxes on mobile phone screens.

In addition, mobile phone imports have remained high, with devices worth $570.167 million imported during July-November FY25.

Our Take

With rising customs values, screen repairs and replacements in Pakistan are likely to become more expensive. Consumers may feel the impact in the coming months as retailers adjust prices. While the revision ensures transparency in taxation, it also raises concerns about affordability, especially for budget-conscious users.

Also read:

FBR Cancels New Rules on Mobile Phones and Expensive Goods