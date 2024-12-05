Mobile Phone Searches in Islamabad: What Citizens Need to Know!

Credible reports from the capital city of Islamabad reveal a disturbing development in the aftermath of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) anti-government protests. Police are allegedly stopping citizens at checkposts and checking their smartphones without warrants, sparking privacy concerns.

Some witnesses have also claimed that the police are not limiting their searches to surface checks. Rather, they are reportedly inspecting WhatsApp chats and social media accounts. These searches allegedly focus on locating data linked to PTI to further crackdown on party workers and citizens supporting it.

It is a grave human rights violation with a direct threat to the privacy of the citizens. Even the families are also being subjected to these invasive actions. There are several areas, including Margalla Avenue near the F10-F11 junction and F11 Markaz, highlighted as checkpoints where such activities are reportedly taking place.

One incident involved an employee of a famous media company who reported that officers searched his WhatsApp chats, specifically looking for the term “PTI.” The lack of warrants during these searches also raises questions regarding the legality of these actions. According to the constitution of Pakistan, such access to personal devices requires authorization from higher authorities.

Consequently, the citizens are advised to remain vigilant and assert their right to privacy. Complaints against these actions have reportedly been filed with the ICT Police and DC office, but no official response has been observed so far. The situation highlights rising concerns over surveillance and the boundaries of law enforcement in Islamabad.

Also read:

Meta Removed 2 Million Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Accounts- Here’s Why