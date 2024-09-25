Mobile Phone Tax Cuts Vital for Digital Growth

The Head of Public Policy at GSMA Jeanette Whyte during an interview urged Pakistan to reduce taxes on smartphones and telecom services. She pointed out that high taxation restricts access and connectivity, which are fundamental for the country’s digital growth.

Moreover, Whyte revealed that reducing telecom taxes assisted countries like India in driving digital expansion. She recommended Pakistan adopt a similar approach to boost digital growth. She also stressed that denominating spectrum fees in local currency would provide certainty for operators and lead to an increase in investment.

“We highlight the need for tax breaks and outline a strategic approach to spectrum auctions, emphasizing the necessity of clear frameworks, detailed roadmaps, and a rational approach to pricing,” Whyte said.

Apart from the recommendations, she also praised Pakistan’s ‘Smartphone for All’ policy and its growing status as a hub for freelancers. In addition, she emphasized that affordable smartphones play a vital role in bridging the digital gap in emerging markets. They boost digital participation, encourage innovation, and provide access to education, healthcare, and financial services, according to Whyte.

For succeeding in the technology arena, Whyte suggested the government reduce taxes and import duties on smartphones to lower costs. She also called for public-private partnerships and subsidies to help low-income populations access devices. Digital literacy programs, she added, are key to ensuring users benefit from these technologies.

