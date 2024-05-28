Mobile Phone Taxes Removed? PTA Clarifies!

Recently, rumors were circulating on the web regarding the removal of PTA taxes on mobile phones. However, in a recent statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarified that there has been no official decision to remove taxes on mobile phones in Pakistan.

Moreover, the national telecom regulator highlighted its role in verifying the technical standards of mobile phones for registration via DIRBS after the payment of FBR taxes. It also clarified that the onus of implementing and collecting the mobile phone taxes lies with the Federal Board of Revenue, not the PTA.

PTA also emphasized that non-PTA mobile users can temporarily register their mobile devices for 60 days while the relaxation for overseas Pakistanis is 120 days. Last year, the government launched a facility that enabled overseas Pakistanis to register their mobile phones tax-free through the Temporary Registration System for 120 days during each visit. This, however, is a temporary facility and does not illustrate a broader removal of FBR taxes on mobile phones.

In addition, the telecom regulator advised the public to rely on official sources for updates to curb the spread of misinformation. It would lead to a decrease in the spread of fake news. For authentic updates on mobile taxes, citizens are urged to consult the FBR directly.