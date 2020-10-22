



The data, released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), has revealed that during the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year (2020-21), the import of mobile phones into the country witnessed an increase of 83% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Industry experts have attributed this phenomenal increase despite a depressed economy to the success of Device Identification Registration Blocking System (DIRBS) in the country.

During July-September (2020-21), Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $492.894 million while during July-September (2019-20), the import of mobile phones worth $269.087 million which suggests growth of 83.17 percent.

Mobile Phone & Telecom Import Increases by 83% & 57% Respectively-PBS

The import of mobile phones witnessed 76.69% growth in September 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The mobile imports during September 2020 were recorded at $186.531 million against the imports of $105.568 million in September 2019.

The PBS data has also revealed an increase in the import of mobile phones growth of 17.79% during August 2020 as compared to the same period last year, the imports of mobile phones in August 2020 was worth $158.364 million.

The overall import of telecom sector import increased by 57.54 percent during the first quarter and remained $590.283 million compared to $374.688 million during the same period of 2019

Other than that, during September 2020, the import of telecom sector increased by 62.13 percent while it remained $219.982 million compared to 135.682 million during the same period of last year.

During period under the review, other apparatus import registered 7.78 percent decline and remained $87.389 million compared to $105.601 million during the same period of 2019.

