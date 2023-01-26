Advertisement

The new mobile puzzle game “Pucca Puzzle Adventure” releases globally today. The game is now available to install on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Pucca Puzzle Adventure is a game featuring attractive graphics along with the famous Korean character ‘Pucca’.

Advertisement

Mobile Puzzle Game ‘Pucca Puzzle Adventure’ Releases Globally Today

The game tells the story of the main character Pucca embarking on an adventure to defeat the evil boss ‘Dong King’. ‘Pucca’ is a cartoon character well known for her iconic ‘Pucca hair’. It is worth mentioning here that it is a globally popular character. It was ranked number 1 on the list of ‘Globally Popular Korean Characters’ for six consecutive years until 2021.

Check Also: Destiny 2 Servers Are Down: Will Remain Offline For Bug Fixes

Advertisement

This is a puzzle RPG game. The players have to clear the levels by a match of three puzzles. The players can also upgrade their characters and use their skills and characteristics. The game features over 100 types of cute and unique characters each with their own dazzling unique skills.

The puzzle quests allow players to enjoy solving puzzles. The game also comes with a challenge mode where players can combat and defeat powerful in-game bosses to compete against each other. There are other modes too like collecting, developing, and decorating their own unique villages by collecting various village items.

In celebration of its global release, players have been rewarded gems, character gacha draw tokens, and other in-game items. There is also an exclusive level created in collaboration with the boy band ‘TREASURE’ formed by YG Entertainment.

Advertisement

Android users can download the Game by clicking here

See Also: The Unreal Engine 5 Demo Is So Photorealistic, Gamers Think It’s Real Life