Mobile Service Suspension: 10 Punjab Districts To Go Offline For Chehlum

In a proactive measure to maintain peace and security, the Punjab Home Department has announced a temporary mobile service suspension in ten districts of Punjab on Aug 26 on Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum occasion. This decision communicated to the federal government, was made at the request of the police to ensure law and order during this substantial religious event.

Punjab Mobile Service Suspension: A Necessary Step for Public Safety

According to the sources, the mobile service suspension will be effective from 5 AM to 11 PM. Moreover, it will be limited to particular locations where large religious gatherings will occur. The affected districts include Rawalpindi, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Chakwal, and Toba Tek Singh. It is pertinent to mention that major districts like Lahore will continue to have operational mobile services, reducing disruption to the wider population.

Mobile network suspension is a common strategy used during large gatherings to prevent any potential misuse of communication services. It ensures the safety of the attendees and peaceful observance of the event. By temporarily disabling mobile networks in these key areas, the Punjab Home Department aims to protect the well-being of citizens and ensure a smooth and secure commemoration of Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum. Punjab Home Department urges the public to cooperate with the temporary measures and utilize alternate means of communication where necessary.

