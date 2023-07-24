Mobile Services in Karachi To Remain Partially Suspended Till Muharram 10: PTA

According to the latest reports, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to suspend mobile services in some areas of Karachi for security issues. PTA says that mobile services in Karachi will remain partially suspended till the 10th of Muharram as the Ministry of Interior has directed them to suspend the services till Ashura 2023.

Ministry Of Interior Directs PTA To Suspend Mobile Services in Karachi

Let me tell you that many complaints have been received as customers claim that mobile services are being affected in some areas at different times. On the contrary, some people are facing a complete shutdown. The areas where cellular mobile services are either suspended or affected include Steel Town, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Jaffer e Tayar Society, Malir 15, Future Colony, Dawood Chowrangi, Haji Zakaria Goth. The cellular services are partially suspended in Shah Latif Town, Bhitaiabad, Memon Goth Main Market, and Bin Qasim Town including other areas.

The federal government has announced Muharram holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram which are July 28 and 29 on account of Ashura. A notification issued by the Cabinet Division states:

“It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH),”

Pakistan marked the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH on July 20. It means that Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29. As far as security issues are concerned, the Government of Sindh has also banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under certain measures taken under Section 144 of the CrPC. The government wants to ensure that the Ashura Days activities go on uninterrupted. Moreover, the federal government also deployed armed forces across the country in order to provide security during the holy month of Muharram.

