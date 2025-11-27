Mobile Snatchers in Pakistan May Soon Face Non-Bailable Arrests Nationwide: Source

Pakistan is moving toward stricter legal measures against street crime, as a parliamentary committee reviews a proposal that would impose significantly tougher penalties on individuals involved in mobile phone snatching.

According to officials familiar with the development, the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control has examined the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to classify mobile snatching as a non-bailable and non-compoundable offense. The committee, chaired by Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, held initial discussions on Wednesday and expressed broad support for closing loopholes currently enabling perpetrators to secure bail soon after arrest.

The bill, introduced by MNA Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, argues that existing laws treat mobile snatching as an ordinary theft offence under the Penal Code, resulting in lenient prosecutions despite the growing involvement of firearms and organized criminal networks. The proposed amendment would introduce Section 382A to formally define snatching and street crime, reflecting the violent nature of such offences.

Under the draft, offenders could face rigorous imprisonment of up to 10 years, along with fines determined by the courts. Police would also be empowered to arrest suspects without a warrant.

In addition, amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) would allow cases involving armed snatching in public places to be referred to special courts, aimed at ensuring swift trials and discouraging repeat offenders.

Government officials revealed that the proposal has already been circulated among home departments across all provinces and regions, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Islamabad Capital Territory, all of which have endorsed the reforms. A senior Interior Ministry representative also signaled support for stricter enforcement measures.

However, the Law Ministry has requested additional time to refine legal language before the bill is returned for approval at a subsequent committee session.

The proposed legal shift comes amid rising public alarm over street crimes, particularly in urban hubs such as Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, where armed groups routinely target mobile phone users. If enacted into law, the reforms could mark Pakistan’s most assertive crackdown yet against street criminals and signal a heightened prioritization of public safety.

