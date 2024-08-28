Mobile Tower Toppled in Bajaur as Internet Frustrations Boil Over

In Tehsil Mamond of Bajaur District, frustrations over the unavailability of cellular services may have reached a boiling point as unidentified men cut down a malfunctioning mobile tower. The local authorities have started a probe to identify the culprits. Bajaur is one of those areas of Pakistan where internet issues are common, as highlighted multiple times on media outlets and social media.



The incident comes amid growing nationwide concern over disruption in internet services. The internet speeds have plummeted across the country which also negatively affected the businesses. After months of speculation, the government finally broke its silence a few days ago. The Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed that the government is upgrading its ‘web management system’ to tackle cybersecurity threats.

These sluggish browsing speeds and the WhatsApp connectivity issues have fueled public outrage. The slowdown affected businesses particularly the Freelancers with some of them even losing their precious clients. While the government denies any intentional slowdown, many question whether more restrictive measures are being secretly implemented.

