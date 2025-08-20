Mobilink Bank modernizes to latest cloud native Temenos Core Banking with Systems Limited

Mobilink Bank, has successfully upgraded its core banking system by transitioning from Temenos’ R17 to the R23 release of Temenos’ cloud-native core banking platform. The upgrade reflects Mobilink Bank’s ongoing commitment to technological innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric digital transformation. The successful transition was made possible through strategic partnerships with Temenos, a global leader in banking technology, and Systems Limited, a pioneer in digital transformation services.

The upgrade brings significant enhancements in the banking system’s performance, scalability, and resilience. The new architecture enables seamless integration of advanced digital features, strengthens security and compliance, and ensures faster transaction processing with real-time responsiveness to deliver a future-ready banking experience for all customers.

“This is a paradigm shift,” said Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President & CEO, Mobilink Bank. “By adopting the latest cloud-native core banking technology from Temenos, we are laying the foundation for next-generation digital banking in Pakistan. Our customers can now enjoy faster, safer, and more seamless services, while we strengthen our position as a frontrunner in financial inclusion and digital innovation.”

Ammara Masood, GM Global Industries, Banking & Financial Services, Systems Limited explained,

“We are proud to have led Mobilink Bank’s core modernization program, upgrading to the latest Temenos Transact on OCI using PCA-OKE. This new digital core unifies banking capabilities, cloud, data, AI, and security, enabling agility and continuous reinvention for the Bank. Leveraging our deep expertise and regulatory accelerators, we’ve set a new benchmark for large-scale digital transformations in the region.”

Customers can enjoy an upgraded digital experience, including seamless integration of features like digital onboarding and personal finance tools, making banking more convenient and accessible. On the backend, stronger security protocols and enhanced compliance reinforce customer trust and regulatory alignment.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz highlighted,

“Mobilink Bank’s R23 transformation is a powerful example of how we are building the next generation of digital infrastructure in Pakistan. By combining world-class technology with our deep commitment to financial inclusion, we are creating faster, safer, and more accessible services for millions. This is more than a system upgrade – it’s a step toward a fully connected, cashless, and inclusive economy.”

The modular and scalable design of Temenos’ R23 release allows for quicker rollout of new services with minimal disruption. Enhanced diagnostics and backend visibility enable faster issue resolution and smoother service delivery. Internally, the system has streamlined workflows, reduced manual processes, and improved efficiency. Its advanced monitoring and independent service modules also ensure easier maintenance, continuous agility, and future-ready innovation.

Santhosh Rao, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Temenos, commented, “We’re thrilled to see Mobilink Bank take this bold step forward. Upgrading to our latest cloud-native core banking platform is more than a tech refresh. It’s a strategic move toward truly modern banking. With Temenos, digital banks like Mobilink Bank follow a proven path to innovate faster, scale smarter, and deliver exceptional customer experiences with confidence.”

This advancement is central to Mobilink Bank’s vision of redefining digital banking in Pakistan to deliver accessible, secure, and inclusive financial solutions across the nation.

