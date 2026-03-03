Mobilink Bank, SEDF join forces to offer inclusive MSME financing for Sindh’s growth sectors

Mobilink Bank, has entered into a five-year partnership with Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), Government of Sindh, to expand access to structured financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across priority economic sectors in the province. The collaboration will unlock up to PKR 1 billion in financing by combining Mobilink Bank’s lending capabilities with SEDF’s markup subsidy support to reduce the cost of capital for entrepreneurs and stimulate sustainable economic activity province-wide.

The collaboration strengthens financing ecosystems for underserved and high-impact sectors, including agri value chains, livestock and dairy, poultry, fisheries, cold storage and logistics, renewable and alternative energy solutions, women-led enterprises, mining and mineral processing, and innovation-driven IT projects. Under the partnership, Mobilink Bank will extend short, medium, and long-term MSME financing, while SEDF will provide markup subsidy support of up to one-year KIBOR or 10 percent – whichever is lower – for an initial three-year period, extendable based on performance. Individual projects will be eligible for financing of up to PKR 5 million, with flexibility for expansion in innovative cases.

Commenting on the partnership, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President & CEO, Mobilink Bank, said,

“Small businesses are the backbone of Pakistan’s real economy. They drive employment, power local communities, and sustain regional value chains, yet many entrepreneurs continue to face structural barriers in accessing affordable finance. Through our partnership with SEDF, we are aligning financial innovation with policy support to expand access where it is needed most. We want to channel affordable capital directly to local entrepreneurs, enable bottom-up economic growth, and unlock sustainable livelihoods across the province. This collaboration is about strengthening small businesses today to build a more resilient and inclusive economy for tomorrow.”

Zubair Ahmed Channa, Secretary, Investment Department, Government of Sindh, underscored the Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional financing ecosystems that support productive sectors across the province. He stated that structured collaborations such as this agreement reinforce policy alignment between the public and private sectors while creating scalable financial pathways for SMEs operating in Sindh’s value-added industries.

The partnership reflects Mobilink Bank’s commitment to combine public policy support with private sector efficiency to drive inclusive growth, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in Pakistan’s emerging economic regions. The collaboration will enable MSMEs, particularly those in rural areas and women-led businesses, to invest in productivity, adopt green technologies, and scale their operations at lower borrowing costs and improved access to formal credit.

The Mobilink Bank-SEDF partnership will integrate concessional support with commercial financing to spur long-term economic resilience in Sindh, a viable model that can be well replicated in other provinces.

Also Read: Mobilink Bank to Pioneer Digital Islamic Banking in the Microfinance Sector