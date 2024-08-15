Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has partnered with Systems Limited to leverage the power of Temenos Core, modernizing its core banking platform and boosting business and operational capabilities. Under this partnership, the Bank – being the first in Pakistan to upgrade its platform to R23, will deliver a premium customer experience, streamline internal processes, and achieve unparalleled agility within the ever-evolving financial landscape. Mobilink Bank is part of VEON group, a global digital operator serving nearly 160 million customers across six markets (7% of the world’s population).

As part of its digital transformation journey, the Bank is upgrading its core banking system to the latest version. It will also deploy on a cloud-based infrastructure (OKE), allowing greater flexibility for all its customers. Building on its commitment to improving customer experience, the Bank will implement a suite of cutting-edge solutions from Temenos, a leading provider of banking software. Systems Limited will implement Temenos Core, Advanced Collections, and Data Hub to accelerate innovation and use data to enhance analytics and reporting. Moreover, Systems Limited is a renowned Temenos Delivery Partner with a longstanding relationship with Mobilink Bank for over 12 years.

Mobilink Bank Teams Up with Systems Limited for Enhanced Customer Service

“At Mobilink Bank, we are dedicated to empowering our customers through financial inclusion and exceptional service. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. By leveraging Temenos’ globally recognized core banking platform and Systems Limited’s proven expertise, we will also deliver a future-proof infrastructure that enables us to offer our customers a personalized and seamless banking experience,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman, Mobilink Bank.

Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Interim CEO of Mobilink Bank said, “Our partnership with Systems Limited will modernize our core banking infrastructure, enabling us to enhance customer experience through personalized digital offerings, based on the evolving market trends for unlocking new growth avenues. This partnership will also streamline our banking processes, optimize our technology roadmap and position us as a leader in the digital banking landscape.”

“We look forward to upgrading and running the Core banking system on a Cloud Native Platform for Mobilink Bank. By leveraging our extensive experience and regulatory accelerators like Pakistan Model Bank, we are also well-equipped to transform the Bank’s platform seamlessly to meet local regulations and practices. It’s inspiring to witness Mobilink Bank’s drive for innovation as they reimagine banking for their millions of customers and foster economic progress in the country,” said Ammara Masood, Global Industries GM BFS, Systems Limited.

Lee Allcorn, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Temenos, said, “We’re delighted that Mobilink Bank has chosen to upgrade to the latest version of Temenos core banking in the cloud, enabling it to scale elastically, operate more efficiently and innovate faster. This is a further vote of confidence in Temenos’ modern composable banking platform from a fast-growing, innovative digital bank and. Together with Systems Limited, we also look forward to helping Mobilink to continue expanding its customer base.”