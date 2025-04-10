Mobilink Bank wins Silver at Dubai Lynx Awards for its ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign

Mobilink Bank, has added yet another feather in its cap by winning silver for its ‘Invisible Heirs’ campaign at the prestigious Dubai Lynx Awards 2025 – the MENA region’s biggest creative and marketing event. The campaign excelled in the Creative Strategy Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility category for elevating consciousness against the systemic denial of inheritance share for most women in Pakistan.

Mobilink Bank’s campaign tackles gender-based financial inequality head-on to foster financial autonomy for women. The campaign featured a powerful video narrative highlighting women’s emotional and societal challenges in securing their inheritance, sparking a nationwide conversation and inspiring action. The bank also innovatively integrated an ‘Inheritance Calculator’ in its mobile app to allow women to easily calculate their rightful share in inheritance.

Reacting to the success, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO of Mobilink Bank, said, “Being recognized at the biggest marketing event in the MENA region refuels our passion to work more vigorously towards women’s long-term financial liberation. Mobilink Bank empowers women to overcome deeply rooted social challenges through future-ready digital innovation and strong social advocacy. We believe the campaign’s recognition will translate into solid gains toward the social cause closest to our hearts.”

The Dubai Lynx Awards are the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s premier platform for celebrating excellence in creative communications, marketing, and advertising. Held annually in Dubai, the event brings together top agencies, brands, and creative minds from across the region to showcase ideas that drive business results and positive change.

The award adds to Mobilink Bank’s streak of global wins at GSMA’s GLOMO and M360 APAC. This recognition will further invigorate the bank’s efforts to foster financial inclusion, autonomy, and empowerment of women nationwide.

