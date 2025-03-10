Mobilink Bank’s WIN Incubator empowers 13 women-led startups for business success

As an industry-first initiative, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, Mobilink Bank, has successfully graduated 13 women-led enterprises from its ‘Women Inspirational Network (WIN) Incubator Program’ after equipping them with essential skills, financial literacy, and digital tools to upscale their startup, build business resilience, and foster sustainable growth. A vibrant graduation ceremony was held in Islamabad on International Women’s Day to celebrate the success of the entrepreneurs who overcame numerous barriers, societal pressures, and a host of challenges to transform their lives and turn aspiring ideas into viable businesses.

The event brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, businesswomen, partner organizations, and media representatives, all united in celebrating the transformative power of collaboration and innovation as catalysts for inclusive economic progress. The participants applauded Mobilink Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering financial inclusion and empowering women nationwide.

While the program itself was a huge success, the bank took the opportunity to announce the high-achieving startups. Ecobricks received the Best Startup Award and a prize of PKR 1 million, while Recycle Bin and EcoGrow were each awarded PKR 500,000 as winners of the Innovation Challenge. The awards recognized promising ideas and provided crucial financial support to fuel these businesses’ continued growth and success. The bank also announced the launch of the program’s second cohort to continue nurturing a thriving ecosystem for women-led businesses.

Speaking at the event, President & CEO, Mobilink Bank, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, stated,

“At Mobilink Bank, we believe in the unlimited potential of women to drive economic growth. As a future-ready bank, we’re not just providing tools and opportunities but paving the way for lasting change. When a woman rises, she lifts her family and community with her. Through our incubator program and financial inclusion efforts, we’re turning aspirations into achievements and fostering a more inclusive, equitable future. Congratulations to our graduates; we can’t wait to support the next wave of changemakers!”

Event’s chief guest, Her Excellency Amna Baloch, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “I am pleased that the inaugural cohort of the WIN Incubator was a resounding success. The stories of these women inspire hope and motivate others to take the reins of their lives into their own hands. Witnessing this impact, we are excited to see the next cohort and wish Mobilink Bank all the best.”

The participants of the WIN Incubator thanked Mobilink Bank for empowering them with the tools, skills, and knowledge needed to achieve business success and financial resilience. With enhanced financial literacy, expertise in digital technology, and insights into global entrepreneurial best practices, these women are now poised to take their ventures to new heights.

