Mobilink Microfinance Bank Bags Gender Diversity at Workplace Award – Banks by CFA Society Pakistan

Mobilink Microfinance Bank (MMBL) has won the prestigious Gender Diversity at Workplace Award (Banks) at the 18th Annual Excellence Awards Ceremony, by CFA Society Pakistan. Shaukat Tarin, Honorable Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue graced the event as the chief guest and presented the award to Ghazanfar Azzam, President & CEO of MMBL in a ceremony held on Friday at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi.

A jury of senior professionals including Ayesha Aziz CFA Managing Director, Pak Brunei Investment Company, Kanwar A. Saeed, Managing Partner, Ascend Consulting, and Sadaf Shabbir, Head Investment Banking, Pak Brunei Investment Company Ltd./ ex-Board Member, CFA Society Pakistan announced the winners after a detailed analysis of the entries submitted to CFA Society Pakistan by corporate and financial institutions.

Upon receiving this prestigious award, Ghazanfar Azzam, CEO MMBL shared, “The Bank recognizes that over 49% of the total population in Pakistan comprises of females and their participation in the economic sphere is key to achieving sustainable development. Women empowerment is a key strategic priority at MMBL and we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion so that every employee feels equally valued and performs at their best. This award is a testament to our Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) agenda, which is strongly anchored in MMBL’s core philosophy.”

Commenting on the occasion, Samiha Ali Zahid, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) MMBL said, “The bank has a female representation in the Board, at headquarters and all branches, even in far-flung areas and we take pride in providing a level-playing field for all. Over time, we have introduced multiple initiatives and policies to ensure we have a gender-inclusive culture that fosters growth and progression for all women and empowers them to be economically independent. This recognition by CFA Society Pakistan has encouraged us further to continue on our mission to advance diversity and inclusion at workplace in the future as well.”

Staying true to its passion for promoting female financial inclusion, MMBL has implemented multiple policies, products, and services that are specifically targeted at women, within the workspace and beyond, so that its female employees and customers can prosper exponentially. The bank has a female empowerment program, Women Inspiration Network (WIN), that has been designed specifically to include maximum women in the financial sphere of Pakistan.