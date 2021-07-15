Mobilink Microfinance Bank launches Digital Application DOST- to facilitate banking on the Go

Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has launched ‘Dost’, a mobile-based application that provides a complete digital banking ecosystem to its customers and gives them hassle-free access to financial services round the clock. The latest addition to the MMBL ecosystem reflects the bank’s relentless pursuit for innovation to foster digital banking and financial inclusion in the country.

The digital application was launched in Islamabad by President & CEO MMBL, Mr. Ghazanfar Azzam along with senior executives, while dignitaries from the banking and finance sectors, MMBL staff as well as customers, and media were also in attendance.

Designed for ease of use and agility, the Dost app will help customers experience an array of digital banking features and perform all sorts of transactions through their accounts such as funds transfer, bill payments, mobile top-ups, receive loan summaries, purchase movie, bus and, airline tickets, view, and download e-statements, block & manage cheques and debit card and a lot more with only a few taps on their smartphones. In addition, users will stay connected with the MMBL customer support team through instant WhatsApp Chat right from the Dost homepage in case they need additional support.

In his keynote address, President & CEO MMBL, Mr. Ghazanfar Azzam said: “This latest innovation is driven by MMBL’s long-term commitment to deliver unparalleled access to top-notch banking and finance facilities to enable and empower our customers. Similar to a trusted friend, ‘Dost’ will always remain close and readily available to users in times of pressing need and further strengthen our connection with our valued customers. I believe this new addition to our digital ecosystem will also be instrumental in fostering financial inclusion in the country which is a key strategic priority for us. I congratulate the MMBL team for this remarkable success.”

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief Finance & Digital Officer MMBL, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr said: “MMBL is proud to launch Dost, a complete digital ecosystem designed to optimize and simplify digital banking operations for our valued customers. As the largest digital bank in the country, MMBL is always on the lookout to introduce innovative solutions to promote digital banking and digitize customer journeys end-to-end. The digital application will provide seamless delivery of services to our customers besides extending digital services to underserved areas lacking physical banking and finance infrastructure.”

The bill payment, mobile top-up, and loan request facilities are features specifically designed for the ease and quick financial facilitation of users. Dost offers its customers 1000+ billers through which they can make payments to utility companies, telecom services, government bodies like FBR, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Government of Pakistan, airlines, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), education institutes, and many more. Likewise, the ease of blocking lost signed cheques and debit cards right from the couch will save users a lot of inconvenience.

Dost is a fully secured digital solution and will also provide fingerprint and facial recognition user logins on supporting devices going forward. MMBL is offering some exciting offers such as cash backs on first transactions through the Dost app to both MMBL customers and independent users.