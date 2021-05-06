Mobilink Microfinance Bank ONLY Bank in Pakistan to secure ‘Positive Outlook’ PACRA Credit Rating

Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has registered an extraordinary feat of being the only bank in Pakistan – microfinance or commercial – to secure a ‘Positive Outlook’ credit rating from Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) in its latest Credit Rating Assessments for the Banking sector on April 30, 2021.

The bank had also achieved a milestone previously in the Q4, 2020 PACRA assessment by being the only microfinance bank in the industry to register a “Stable” outlook as well as to have not been listed on the agency’s watchlist. In the latest assessment, MMBL continues to remain outside of PACRA’s watchlist and has carried forward its A1/A rating for Short-Term /Long-Term credit profile from the previous quarter.

MMBL attributed its extraordinary success, amidst the COVID-19 induced economic meltdown, to unflinching customer loyalty and its continuous endeavor to modernize and diversify its operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Finance & Digital Officer MMBL, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr said: “We are committed to focusing on untapped market & customer opportunities that map well with our strategic ambitions for SME and Digital Businesses. This approach is allowing us to diversify and generate solid recurring income streams that are backed by a high-quality secured portfolio, strong compliance, and risk credit practices. Maintaining customer and shareholder trust is key in our efforts.”

President & CEO Mobilink Bank, Ghazanfar Azzam said: “We are humbled to be the only bank in Pakistan, micro or otherwise, to be awarded a ‘Positive Outlook’ by PACRA in these testing times for all. We take heart from our customers’ trust in us and will continue to uplift our standards of financial, credit & risk management to deliver even greater value in the months and years ahead.”

MMBL hosts a large ecosystem of digital and financial products and services in the country. These products and solutions provide easy access to quality financial services to millions of individual users including women, households, and small and medium businesses. The digital ecosystem has helped MMBL anchor well in Pakistan’s financial market as an innovative and forward-looking financial institution. The bank has recently completed 9 years of successful operations in Pakistan.