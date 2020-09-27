Mobvoi’s Launched TicWatch Pro 3 with 72-Hours Battery Life

The Mobvoi GPS smartwatch was launched TicWatch Pro 3 in the United States and in e United Kingdom. It is a successor to TicWatch Pro 4G that was launched last year. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with a silicone band, in stainless steel and plastic. It is available in one color and provides up to 72 hours of single-charge battery life. The smartwatch uses Mobvoi’s dual panel technology, which provides low power consuming screen on the main screen and increases battery life displays.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Specifications & Features

It include 1.4-inch 454×454 pixels Retina AMOLED display in the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS by Mobvoi. In addition, a low power consumption screen is available, which refreshes every second and is always on. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which provides 85% more CPU and memory efficiency and 150% more GPU efficiency than in the previous Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor.

The smart-watch has 72 hours of battery life in Smart Mode and up to 45 days in Essential Mode thanks to its 2.0 dual-display technology and 595mAh battery. It runs on Google’s Wear OS and contains 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB RAM. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is IP68 dust resistant and waterproof with GPS tracking included. The sensors included a PPG heart rate monitor, a gyroscope, a gyroscope, and a barometer. In Google Pay, you can also use NFC to make payments. GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and Wi-Fi are also options for connectivity.

Also Read: New WatchOS 7 releases by Apple with the new features

Several new modes, including TicOxygen, TicZen, TicBreathe, and TicHearing, have also been introduced. These features can track saturation of blood oxygen, control stress, help overcome stress, and minimize heart rate by monitored breathing and ambient noise. Over 10 types of training modes including yoga, swimming, rowing, riding, cycling, and running. It also involves sleep monitoring, stress tracking, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

The smartwatch will execute routine functions such as alerts, alarms and reminders, music control, etc. The 47x48x12.2 mm and 41.9 grams weights the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. With regard to battery, Mobvoi promises an overall lifetime of 72 hours in smart mode or 45 days in an enhanced essential mode that deals with low-power displays.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Price

Since the release of TicWatch Pro in 2018, the watch series has gained tremendous attention. It comes in a single Shadow Black color option. The TicWatch Pro 3 can be bought at a price of £ 289 or $299 for pre-order, can be purchased from the official Mobvoi store.

Recommended: Oppo Watch ECG Edition to Arrive on September 24