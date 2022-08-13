Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer gameplay has just arrived

Welcome to the new world, where we watch actual gameplay for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for the first time.

Farm 18, a previously unknown map, was released to Infinity Ward’s TikTok and subsequently shared on other social networks.

Unlike the flythrough for the Marina Bay Grand Prix map that we saw earlier this month, this one includes little glimpses of actual gameplay.

It shows off gunplay that seems substantially more realistic than MWF 2019 owing to much more bouncy visual recoil, though considering the game’s early release date, we can’t expect it to be hyper-accurate.

Infinity Ward has stated that Call of Duty: MWF2 will be developed alongside Warzone 2, and that the two games will debut on a shared engine with all future Call of Duty titles. This should assist to prevent the bloat that has occurred in the current Warzone build as a result of the merging of various Call of Duty titles.

The warfare 2 made a major splash at E3 2022, revealing new trailers and video of its stunning new aquatic tech. Infinity Ward wants the campaign to strike a balance between enjoyment and provocation, so we don’t expect a mission as contentious as Modern Warfare 2019’s Clean House. And Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer seems promising.