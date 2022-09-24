Modern Warfare II Will Have AI “Across The Entire Game

Infinity Ward released a new Intel Drop detailing the advanced AI in Modern Warfare II.

With the yearly Call of Duty releases, you can approximately map out the evolution of first-person shooters over the previous 1.5 decades. There was a time when everyone was obsessed with contemporary military shooters, followed by a period when our feet rose off the earth and we began wallrunning or jetpacking. Treyarch responded to the popularity of hero shooters with Black Ops 3’s distinct characters and ultimates. That was entertaining for a while, but then the time reset, and Activision realised, oh, maybe World War II might be enjoyable again. It wasn’t the case.

Sergio Ocio, Director of AI Engineering, and Mark Grigsby, Studio Animation Director, both stated that AI will “be across the entire game” when Modern Warfare 2 is released in October.

Gigsby begins the Intel Drop video by stating, “The AI in Modern Warfare II is systematic. That is, practically every time you play it, you interact with it in a new way “. The animation director goes on to describe how how you move affects how the AI reacts to you, which means interactions with adversaries and allies may vary continually.

Ocio claims that Infinity Ward has been working with genuine Navy Seals to make the AI in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as realistic as possible. According to Ocio, Infinity Ward has attempted to improve the pace of troops during combat because prior games seemed like the AI was not “preceding their lives.”