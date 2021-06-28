In recent times we have observed that child abuse and rape cases are proliferating in the country at an alarming speed. Therefore, in order to curb child abuse and increasing rape cases, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in partnership with the Pakistan Citizens Portal rolled out a “Zaineb Alert App.” The new application will assist in countering child abuse issues with stringent measures.

MoHR Launches ‘Zaineb Alert App’ to Fight Child Abuse

According to a spokesperson of MoHR, the Zainab alert application was rolled out on the Citizen’s portal and in relevant regions and districts in order to deal with emergencies and recovery of missing or abducted children. The primary purpose of this application is to initiate a rapid response after any complaint is filed. Furthermore, the new app has connected the DPOs to the system thus the complaint directly reaches the concerned DPO.

The new Zaineb Alert App keeps a record of the missing child case and regulates all the functions ranging from an initial examination to verification, registration of FIR, and investigation. It is important to note that a similar kind of Mobile App was already rolled out and functioning in the Sindh province inside the CPLC office.

The spokesperson of MoHR said,

We always see duplication of services and notice that the same nature of activities are undertaken at different places by different people. It not only consumes time but it also takes some serious efforts. The need of the day is to combine all these efforts under one roof so that duplication can be avoided and maximum relief can be granted/provided to the citizens.

