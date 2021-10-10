‘Mohsin-e-Pakistan’ Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Passed Away- A Big Loss for All of us His funeral prayers will be offered at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad at 3:30pm

Pakistan’s nuclear scientist, the father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, passed away at 85 today in Islamabad. This is a great loss for all of us. Doctors have said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away as his lungs collapsed. His funeral prayers will be offered at the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad at 3:30 pm, said his family.

The health condition of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan started deteriorating Saturday night, after which he was brought to the KRL hospital Sunday morning in an ambulance at 6:00 am.

Sources revealed that he experienced discomfort in breathing after which he was brought to the hospital. However, his health took a turn for the worse when his lungs started bleeding. Doctors tried their best to save the renowned scientist’s life, however, were unable to do so and he passed away at 7:04 am.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed showered praise on the scientist, adding that all necessary arrangements were taken to save Dr Qadeer’s life. He also confirmed that the government will accord a state funeral to the scientist in recognition of his services for Pakistan.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan became a national hero overnight, not only in Pakistan but in the Islamic world as well, when in May 1998 Pakistan gave a befitting response to India by conducting its nuclear tests.

Following the tests, Pakistan became the sole nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh country to possess nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Imran Khan praised Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan by saying that he was, for the people of Pakistan, “a national icon”.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon,” he tweeted.

President Arif Ali also expressed sadness at his death.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif praised Dr AQ Khan, saying that the country has lost a true benefactor today.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar prayed for Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s soul after hearing about his demise.

He paid tribute to the nuclear scientist by saying that he played a key role in making Pakistan invincible.

Defence Minister Parvez Khattak said he was deeply grieved over the news of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passing, adding that “Pakistan will forever honour his services to the nation”.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood heaped praise on the nuclear scientist, referring to him as the “pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear program”.

“Sad to learn of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s death. He was a pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear program and contributed immensely to our security. May his soul RIP,” he tweeted.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s death was a loss for the nation.

Dr AQ Khan’s life at a glance

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, born on April 1, 1936, in Bhopal, India. He was a renowned Pakistani metallurgist and nuclear scientist. He was among those who migrated to Pakistan in 1947 with their families.

Khan is widely regarded as the “Father of Islamic Nuclear Bomb” or founder of gas-centrifuge enrichment technology for Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent program as he developed the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

He acquired his engineering degree from a university in the Netherlands in 1967 and later went on to secure a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from Belgium.

Dr Khan was the first Pakistani to be awarded three presidential medals. He has been awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) twice and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) once.

Source: The News