MOIB Directs PTA & PEMRA to take Strict Action Against Betting Companies

The government of Pakistan directed the Pakistan Cricket Board to ban betting companies some time ago. However, in the recent test match between Pakistan and Australia, the advertisements of betting companies were seen. In this regard, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently issued a letter strongly condemning the promotion of betting company ads during the test match. The Ministry of Information has also directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take stringent action against all betting websites.

As per a notification, the Federal Ministry of Information said that clear violations of guidelines were reported during the direct media coverage of the test match. The notification further said that violations were reported during the first test match despite clear instructions banning the broadcast of ads for betting companies or their substitutes.

Moreover, the notification focuses on the need for those responsible to ensure compliance with ministry orders. The Ministry also asked PEMRA to cancel the landing rights of all those TV channels that have not complied with the guidelines.

The notification also directs the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) to handle the issue with its parent companies and, if deemed necessary, terminate any agreements that don’t comply with ad placement guidelines.

Besides, the Federal Ministry also advised the PTA to take stringent action against illegal betting, gambling, and casino companies operating in Pakistan. It also suggests setting up a dedicated unit to monitor and stop such activities.

