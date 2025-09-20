MoIB Directs SRBC to Vacate Building for Asaan Khidmat Facility in Islamabad

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) has issued a directive for the Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Corporation (SRBC) to vacate its existing office located in the H-9 sector of Islamabad. The building will now be handed over to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) to launch the first phase of the Pakistan Asaan Khidmat (PAK) Facility.

The PAK Facility is part of the government’s broader plan to provide citizens with easy and direct access to essential public services under one roof. By bringing multiple government departments together, the center will cut down on delays and reduce bureaucratic hurdles faced by the public.

According to the notification, SRBC will relocate its offices to the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) building in Rawalpindi. The new location is at Lane No. 3, 303 Peshawar Road. The relocation has been ordered to take effect immediately.

The document further states that MoITT will determine the rent payable to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in due course. The rent collected will be utilized not only for administrative expenses but also for disbursing salaries and allowances of SRBC employees, ensuring smooth financial management during the transition.

The notification has been issued with the approval of the Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, signaling the government’s urgency in moving ahead with the project. Copies of the order have also been forwarded to senior officials, including the Additional Secretary MoITT, Managing Director SRBC, Chief Commissioner ICT/Chairman CDA, and the Deputy Commissioner ICT, who has been tasked with providing logistic support for the relocation.

Officials highlight that the decision is in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of modernising public service delivery. The PAK Facility will enable citizens to access services from multiple government departments, including the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Police, NADRA, and others, all in one place.

The project will save citizens valuable time, reduce red tape, and improve transparency. The government has already signed agreements with Azerbaijan to replicate the country’s successful model of one-stop service centers, which inspired the creation of this facility in Pakistan.

Once the building is renovated and fully equipped, Islamabad will have its first Asaan Khidmat Markaz, bringing convenience and accessibility closer to the people.