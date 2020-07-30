The Internet has a pivotal role to play in the time of lockdowns imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As its the best way to connect people sitting at home. Though not all of us are that much privileged to afford costly internet packages. To deal with that, Telenor Pakistan has collaborated with the Ministry of Information and Technology (MoIT) and Virtual University (VU) to provide subsidized internet packages for students of DigiSkills Programme.

MoIT Collaborates with Telenor to Provide Subsidized Internet Packages for Students

On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Telenor Irfan Wahab Khan tweeted that Telenor had join hands with the MoIT and the Virtual University for provision of subsidized internet to students of DigiSkills. “We are committed to providing the youth with ease of access to e-education and training resources,” Irfan added.

According to the tweet, students will get 8GB fast speed internet in just Rs150. Telenor subscribers who are registered in the DigiSkills program can only subscribe to this special internet bundle via a voucher comprising of electronic codes and strings that will be transferred by DigiSkills.pk.

DigiSkills is a national online training program that wants to empower the youth with the latest tech skills. The chief corporate affairs officer of Telenor, Kamal Ahmed said,

With increased focus on online mediums of learning and digital education, Telenor Pakistan has stepped forward to provide subsidized access to DigiSkills online resources to ensure that the students’ learning curve keeps growing. Online learning opens up a world of opportunities from the comfort and safety of home. By ensuring affordable access to the DigiSkills platform, we are enabling the country’s youth to get on with the new norm and help establish a digital economy.

